At the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) (www.AHIF.com), taking place in Namibia in June, Alain Sebah, President, Golden Tulip Afrique Francophone&East Africa (GTAF), and Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, will both receive awards recognising their professional accomplishments. Alain will receive the Outstanding Contribution Award and Dupe the Leadership Award.

Alain Sebah – Outstanding Contribution Award

Alain founded GTAF a decade ago, since then he has opened 11 hotels and has 5 under construction. He has been responsible for growing the brand in both French and English-speaking Africa, focusing on management and franchise agreements. In doing so, he has overcome numerous challenges, including industry scepticism. He has demonstrated resilience and strategic vision; delivered exceptional guest experiences, advanced career opportunities for employees and won the confidence of investors.

Dupe Olusola – Leadership Award

Dupe became Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc during the COVID-19 pandemic when occupancy fell to just 5%. She led the company back to profitability faster than most of the world’s hospitality companies, with the share price growing over 600% in 2023.

Under her leadership, the company has extended its offer and won over 40 awards. She also won several personal awards, including CEO of the Year. Transcorp Hilton Abuja, historically an award-winning business hotel and the company’s flagship property, has introduced leisure offerings, finding the perfect blend of business and leisure. Doing so has elevated its status as the place to stay and to hold major events in Nigeria’s capital city. In November 2023, with banqueting enquiries exceeding capacity, Dupe set up marquees within the grounds of the hotel rather than turn away business.

Dupe Olusola commented on receiving the Leadership Award: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership Award at AHIF. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire Transcorp Hotels team. Together, we have navigated challenging times and emerged stronger, continually pushing the boundaries of excellence in hospitality. I am proud of what we have achieved and excited about the future as we continue to innovate, expand and deliver outstanding experiences for our guests.”

Matthew Weihs, Founder of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), said: “It will be an enormous pleasure to see two exceptionally impressive individuals receiving African hospitality industry ‘Oscars’ at AHIF. Alain is one of the great statesmen of the sector, who has achieved consistent success through a brilliant mix of charm, dynamism, flexibility and commercial nous. The operational excellence his team has achieved in Cotonou is fantastic, as was the deal he signed in Abidjan at the height of the pandemic.”

“Dupe’s record is outstanding. She became the first female CEO of a N1 trillion company shortly after Transcorp ended the year as the best performing stock on the Nigerian Exchange. One has to admire her ability to inspire people and the innovative way she fought to retain guests when other hoteliers would simply have said they were fully booked.”

Alain Sebah concluded: “I am deeply grateful to AHIF for this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of many individuals. Together, we have built a legacy of quality and service, of which I am immensely proud; and this award motivates us to achieve even greater heights.”

AHIF takes place at the Mövenpick Hotel, Windhoek, Namibia, 25th – 27th June 2024.

The event is the most influential gathering of hospitality executives in Africa, connecting business leaders and fuelling investment in tourism projects, infrastructure, and hotel development across the continent.

About the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF):

AHIF is the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers.

