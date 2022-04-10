Christians in Ghana have joined their counterparts all over the world to commemorate the Palm Sunday, a day that marks the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian calendar.

The day, which marks the final Sunday of Lent, is believed to symbolise the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem where he rode on a donkey, days before his arrest and crucifixion.

It has been christened ‘Palm Sunday’ because according to the gospels, the people in Jerusalem placed palm fronds in Jesus’ path and hailed him amid shouts of Hosanna.

For many Christians, the palm branches signify goodness and victory of the martyrs or victory of the spirit over the flesh.

Some churches in the country made small crosses from palms to celebrate the day. Others held various processions to reenact their saviour’s entry into the city of Jerusalem.

This year’s celebration of the day received several reactions and trends on social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

While celebrating the joy that comes with the day, some users recollected memories of how Christ was betrayed.

Below are some reactions:

The same crowd that shouted Hosanna was the same that cried Crucify Him. What an irony of life! There is no greater King than the one that offered Himself as sacrifice to save His people. May all Glory , Honor and Adoration be ascribed unto Him, Amen. pic.twitter.com/KBxxtIDmMg — Dr Nma Olebara (@Drnmaolebara) April 10, 2022

Blessed is he who come in the name of the Lord. #PalmSunday #Hosanna pic.twitter.com/eoEsMyjwzz — Jonathan Powers (@jonboy017) April 10, 2022

Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey to the cry of “Hosanna to the king!” But the people were worshipping Him for who they wanted Him to be. They wanted political deliverance while Jesus was offering so much more. Worship Jesus for who He is and not for who you want Him to be. — Pastor Joey Vazquez (@PastorJoeyV) April 10, 2022

“Christ enters his own city to complete his work as our Saviour, to suffer, to die, and to rise again. Let us go with him in faith and love, so that, united with him in his sufferings, we may share his risen life.”#PalmSunday #Hosanna #LiveLent pic.twitter.com/CdXnmIFKu2 — Robert W Hart (@frrobertwhart) April 10, 2022

The same people who were shouting, “Hosanna” on Sunday were shouting, “Crucify him” five days later. Be always Careful for what you are reaching for because It seems impossible for people to be so fickle. Happy Palm Sunday 🌴 — No$akhare (@Kelswagz) April 10, 2022

Hosanna from heaven above,

With songs of happiness,

Our Saviour’s shall surely come

Without expectation

Give glory to the Lord,

Give glory to the Lord

The host of Angels full of joy

And with praises. 🌈🌈🌈 — AyinkeAde 💡🔑❤ (@dennissignatur) April 10, 2022

First, the triumphal entry



And the crowds that went before him and that followed him were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!”

Mt 21:9 pic.twitter.com/RqatsHqowF — Chris Whittington (@chwhitt) April 10, 2022

Jesus did not ride on a donkey so that we may have private jet. He rode on a donkey so that may have the joy and peace of faith.



Hosanna to the Lord 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/9XHRDIhCWS — Fr. James A (Faith-Chat Platform) (@fr_james_a) April 10, 2022

People, it is Palm Sunday so let’s talk some politics & religion.



It is most unacceptable for a Prez, His Vice & Finance Minister to spend the last 5mons talking economic austerity by imposing a draconian new tax regime called Elevy on us only to jet off to a church in the USA. — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) April 10, 2022