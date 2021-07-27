Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has asked persons who are Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) to seek medical help.

Sharing his views about the Anti-LGBT bill on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, Dr Moses Foh-Amoaning said their biological make up is an abnormality.

“You’re living with that condition. So don’t go out and make it seem like that is the way of living, it’s a lifestyle, or it is good. There are so many people living with conditions. If you don’t want treatment, fine. But don’t go out and sell it as a right. It is an abnormality and it can be treated. But don’t sell it as a normality,” he advised.

He further noted that polygamy has been added to the list of existing letter on the spectrum.

“Very soon, they’re going to go to Z, and they’re going to add polygamy,” he said.

“They’ve even added what we call two spirits. Recently, they had a conference and they added it. There are all sorts of contortions and that’s what the law is against. We can’t allow a conglomeration, or a conjunction of degenerate moral behaviour packaged and superimposed on us as a way of behaviour. That can’t be right,” he said.

With western world giving such persons opportunity to freely express themselves, Dr Foh-Amoaning said that “for the first time, we in Africa are saying we’re intelligent, we’re sharp, we’re brilliant. The times when they enslaved us are over. They can’t buy our brains anymore.”