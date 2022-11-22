Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will soon know his fate when the special committee set up by Parliament to consider the Minority’s censure motion present its report to the House for a vote to be taken.

The committee, over the past week, heard from the proponents of the motion, PIAC and GNPC and the Minister himself.

But with long hours of sitting and gruelling and fiery clashes, there was still time for some casual jokes.

Parliamentary Affairs Correspondent, Kwaku Asante looks at some of those moments in this special report.

The Committee is co-chaired by the Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

Other members of the Committee from the Minority side are: North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Klottey-Korle MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor.

The rest from the Majority side include Okaikoi Central MP, Yaw Boamah; Ashanti Akyem Central MP, Emmanuel Anyimadu-Antwi and Sekondi MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.