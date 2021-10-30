The Ghana Highways Authority has welcomed the decision to ban the use of tricycles on major roads in the Greater Accra Region.

Public Relations Officer of the Authority, Cecil Obodai Wentum, stated that using tricycles to transport waste on the major roads, especially on the Tema Motorway, causes major nuisance on the highways.

He said most of the tricyles are not roadworthy as they are unable to meet specified speed limits on roads.

“Their presence on these highways is a nuisance. Can you imagine the number of accidents that we have recorded as a result of the presence of this unauthorized equipment on our highways?”

“We cannot just sit aloof and watch it continue so if an exercise like this is going to prevent them from assessing the highways, we must all support it,” he argued.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, earlier announced a move to restrict the flow of ‘aboboyaa’ on the Tema Motorway to ensure law and order in the national capital.

Mr Quartey pointed that the ban will ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) and ensure that road regulations for motorbike riders are enforced.

But the Minority in Parliament has vehemently opposed the directive, saying it is not backed by law.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza, believes the implementation of the directive will be unlawful and may open the floodgate for other regions to embark on same.

“I’m only calling on the regional minister and those assemblies that they do not have the power to be able to do what they are doing. Rather, whatever they want to do in terms of proposals still has to go through the Ministry of Local Government,” he told Benjamin Akakpo in an interview on Prime Morning.

But the Ghana Highways Authority is calling on the public to support the Regional Minister to execute the task.