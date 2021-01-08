Have you ever wondered why you wake up with headaches, even when you’re not sick?

Starting your day on a good note gives you the right energy to get through your day, but a morning headache can ruin your whole plan.

Morning headaches are not strange in any way. If you’ve been experiencing it, you’re not alone. There are lots of people also experiencing this.

This headache occurs due to some physiological changes in your body. Your morning headaches might not be so frequent, but how will you be able to deal with it if you don’t know why you have it.

This article will show you the reasons you have morning headaches.

1. Insomnia

When you don’t sleep well at night, morning headaches are inevitable. Studies have proven that sleep disorders like insomnia are one of the major causes of morning headaches.

If you have trouble sleeping almost every day, morning headaches will be your friend. Get the right treatment for insomnia and you’ll sleep well.

2. Using the wrong pillow

Something as simple as using the wrong pillow can be a major cause of morning headaches. When your neck scalp muscles are restrained to one position for a long time, you’re likely to have tension headaches.

The best way to deal with this is to get a good pillow that holds your neck in a neutral position to avoid headaches.

3. Sleep apnea/ disrupted sleep

This is a serious condition that causes people to stop breathing in their sleep repeatedly. Studies have shown that the morning headache, in this case, is due to a lack of oxygen and increased pressure that can develop in your head due to the condition.

People that snore a lot have this condition and the only you can know is have someone observe you while you sleep. If you have this condition, you need to visit your doctor.



