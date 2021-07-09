Whether taken orally or applied topically, lime has amazing skin benefits.

Lime juice is enriched with vitamin C. It contains many other important nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Calcium, Folate, Magnesium, Potassium, Choline, Phosphorus, and Betaine.

The aforementioned benefits make it one of the best kitchen ingredients for your skin. Lime juice, whether taken orally or applied topically, benefits your skin in several ways.

Treats dark spots

Due to its skin lightening properties, lime is considered a natural bleaching agent. Dip a cotton ball in lime juice and apply to the darkened portions of your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash off with clean water

Treats acne and pimples

Women with oily skin who are suffering from acne, pimples, and blemishes can get flawless skin by applying lime to their face. Treat this skin condition with lime juice and a honey face pack for effective results.

The antibiotic properties of lime juice inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria. Make this face pack a skincare regimen to get rid of scars left by pimples.

Lime for glowing skin

For a glowing complexion, all you need to do is have a glass of lukewarm water with some honey and freshly squeezed lime juice early in the morning regularly. This will provide an inner glow to your skin.