Being smart and avoiding these mistakes will spare you time, money and visa denials.

The success rate of visa approval depends on many factors. It also depends on the country you are applying for and what proof of documentation you have. But sometimes, even simple mistakes can get your visa denied.

We all are a bit apprehensive when called for our passport verification. But not as nervous when called for a face-to-face round for visa issuance, that was probably the toughest interview situation so far.

Well, if you believe that it was or will be the most intimidating meeting of your life then I wouldn’t hesitate even a little bit to say that you are absolutely right.

But what if for your next visa application, we can make this whole scenario a bit calm and easy? Wondering how?

Well…it’s simple, you just have to make sure that you don’t do these blunders that most people do while filing an application for an international visa.

Leaving information columns empty on your form

Even if you hate rechecking, make sure you do once during the visa application form. Sometimes we undesirably leave some important columns or just simply forget to sign. This most of time give visa official a reason to reject an application. A good way to getting rid of this is that do a detailed rechecking after filling a visa application. Also, make sure all the asked documents should be attested with the form.

Writing errors

One of the silliest and also the most common visa application mistakes done by numerous applicants is misspelling their names. The visa officers are very much stern when it comes to the spelling of your name. Doesn’t matter if your actual name is Michael, if it is Michal in your government IDs then make sure your name should match with your government IDs. Also, double-check the spelling of all the major information provided in the form.

Inconsistent signatures

There are times you face this situation wherein some documentation work, you must have pointed out for your inconsistent signatures. Well, it has happened to me a lot of times but eventually, that does not turn out to be a rejection. But unlike other documentation works, there is no room for any errors while filling an application for an international visa. So, make sure that your signatures must match with each other otherwise you will be declined for your application.

Nervous during the visa interview

Almost all the embassies asked you to present physically to verify documents and also to ask you some questions, which is basically a visa interview. A visa interview is like a job interview so you have to ensure that you don’t get a feeling of nervousness. Moreover, make sure you are ready with spontaneous answers to every question. While going for the interview, it is also important to carry yourself in the most presentable manner. Formals are the best wardrobe option for both men and women to wear for the visa interview.

Providing unnecessary details

Do not speak until and unless you are asked for! Whether admit it or not but sometimes giving too much or unnecessary information in your application could result in rejection. With unnecessary information, I mean to say that do not attest documents that are not asked. Similarly, during the interview, speak only when you will be asked to, unnecessary talking is one of the top mistakes to avoid during a visa interview.

Submitting application at the last moment

Before waiting until the last time to submit your visa application form, it’s better you do it ASAP. Since hundreds of people file their applications each day, hence, there is always a long queue of the application. This is the most important point to look into if you are already in some other country.

Suppose if you are in a country for some business or travelling purpose and want to extend your duration of stay in that particular nation, in that case, you must file your visa extending application before the expiration of your current visa. And waiting till the end sometimes gives you no chance to rectify the mistakes or to submit the missing paper to reconsider your application which eventually results in visa rejection.

Using a sponsor for your visa application

If you are using a sponsor then the chances of your application getting approved depend on the sponsor’s previous track record. For that, factors like legal status, prior visa denials, tax obligation and more are considered before approving the visa. You are taking a huge risk if you don’t know much about your sponsor. To be honest, it’s always easier if you just apply for the visa on your own because if you have all the documents and employment proof and also enough funds to sustain a lifestyle there, there is no point in going for a sponsor.

Insufficient balance

Before granting a visa, the official checks your bank statement and ascertain whether that balance would be enough to sustain a lifestyle in a country for a particular period of time. This is certainly the most important aspect which is taken into consideration by the visa office to make sure that you will not become a liability for the country. So, getting a visa would be easier if you will have a sufficient balance in your bank.