A heavy downpour on Thursday has rendered many residents homeless in the Asante-Akyem South District of the Ashanti region.

Over 10 houses were destroyed with the affected people putting up with friends and relatives.

The affected residents at Bompata in an interview with Adom News counted their loss.

We have lost most of our belongings and will therefore appeal to the municipal assembly for support, a resident lamented.

ALSO:

Obinim reports to police

7 popular actors you forgot were child stars

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman of Bompata West Electoral Area, Eric Dankwah, has shared the pain of the flood victims.

He said a report has been sent to the Municipal Chief Director and National Disaster Management Organisation coordinating Director for assistance.