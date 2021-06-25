The match tickets for the biggest clash of the season between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been sold out within an hour.

Tickets for the all-important fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium went on sale at 10:00 am at the designated outlets as announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Wednesday.

As part of the security measures, no tickets will be sold a the stadium.

An hour after the sale of tickets opened, supporters of the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana have been left stranded at the various outlets without tickets to buy.

A little over 10,000 tickets for the much-anticipated game were leased by the National Sports Authority [NSA] for the clash.

Only 25% of the 40,000 edifice capacity was sold for the game following the restrictions on stadium attendance by the Government of Ghana.

Hearts of Oak will battle out Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 31 game.

The game has been touted as the decider for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League game as both sides have 56 points after 30 matches played.