Uganda will be added to the UK’s travel “red list” of high-risk Covid-19 countries from 30 June.

This means travellers from Uganda will not be able to enter the UK unless they are returning nationals or residents – and they would have to first test negative and then isolate for 10 days on entry.

This comes amidst rising coronavirus cases in Uganda, which is currently on the UK’s amber list for travel.

More than 1,200 positive cases were recorded on Tuesday – and more than 75,000 people have been infected since the pandemic began.

A 45-day lockdown was imposed in the country last week. A 19:00 to 05:30 curfew is in place, schools remain closed, passenger public and private transport is banned and some businesses are not allowed to operate.

But the country’s international borders, including the main airport, remain open to travellers with a valid negative Covid PCR test – except for those arriving from India.

President Yoweri Museveni declared Friday a public holiday and a day of national prayers for the country to pray for frontline health workers and families who have lost their loved ones to coronavirus.