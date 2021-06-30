Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salif, has won the player of the month for May award.

The Unistar Academy product scooped the award after seeing off the challenge from Sam Adams and Abdul Ismail Ganiu after an impressive start to life at Hearts of Oak.

Salifu won a clutch of Man of the Match awards while at Eleven Wonders during the first round of the season.

In the month of May, he won two Man of the Match awards and scored once, helping Hearts of Oak to climb to the top of the table.

He will receive a NASCO television set and a personalised trophy.