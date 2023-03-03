Slavko Matic has criticized his Hearts of Oak players saying they were not good enough against Accra Great Olympics.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Serbian trainer showed a lot of frustration on the touchline while watching his team struggle against the Week 19 opponent of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Slavko Matic admitted that his team did not do enough to merit a point.

According to him, the Phobians were simply not good enough on the matchday.

“We played like a basketball game. We were not good enough and for me, it does not feel right to talk,” coach Slavko Matic said.

The defeat leaves Hearts of Oak at the 6th position with 28 points.

Hearts of Oak will host their rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 20 games on Sunday.