Hearts of Oak have unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2021/22 football season.

The kits were manufactured by English based kit producers UMBRO.

The Phobians will use the new kits for their Caf Champions League game against CL Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

The Ghana Premier League side in November 2018 announced a three-year deal with Umbro as their official kit partners under the agreement of providing the club with best-in-class competition wear, training kits and equipment, off-field apparel and footwear.

The English sportswear giants have supplied the club’s technical and management team with Hearts of Oak branded apparel in the last two seasons.

Hearts of Oak finished the 2020/21 season as winners of the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup competition.