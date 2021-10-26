Hearts of Oak will face Algerian side, JS Souara in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs following the draw held on Tuesday morning.

The draw was live on CAF’s digital platforms and was conducted at the continent’s football governing body’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ghana Premier League champions, following their elimination from the Champions League, dropped to the Confederations Cup.

The first leg matches will be played between November 26-28, 2021 while the second leg takes place on December 3 – 5 2021.

The Phobians will host the Algerian club at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to North Africa for the reverse tie.

READ ALSO

Hearts of Oak suffered a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the final qualification round of the CAF Champions League.

Some 32 teams will be playing in the preliminary stage, 16 qualified teams from Confederation Cup second preliminary round and 16 losing teams from the Champions League second preliminary round.

With at least $275,000 still up for grabs, Hearts of Oak will aim to overcome whichever opponent they face in the last qualification round.