Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, are expectant on the arrival of former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder, Sulley Muntari at the club.

The Milan midfielder, 35, has been strongly linked to the club with reports suggesting that he will pen down a two-year deal.

However, the club has denied contacting and signing the former Portsmouth midfielder.

But Board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, revealed that the club has a reserved jersey for the midfielder.

“For the past two years, Hearts of Oak have been telling Sulley Ali Muntari that we’ve reserved a jersey for him,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, also a former president of the Ghana Football Association, told Angel FM.

“Anytime he’s ready to play, he knows what to do,” he said.

However, the Communications Director of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, says the club has not agreed on any deal with the player but was reluctant to confirm if the club has approached the midfielder.

“The fact that Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe confirmed that a jersey has been reserved for Muntari does not mean we have signed the player,” he told Asempa FM.

“Muntari is a fine player and every club will love to have him but no deal has been agreed.

“No approach has been made but no doubt that Munatri is a fantastic player,” he added.

He has been without a club since ending a short spell with Spanish second division fold Albacete last year.

The former Inter Milan man has also played for Udinese and Pescara in Italy, Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna, Ittihad in Saudi Arabia and Portsmouth in England where he won the FA Cup in 2008.

In 2010, he won the Uefa Champions League with Inter Milan.

At the international level, he featured for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments, having also played multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.