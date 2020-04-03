Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has debunked reports suggesting that the club has held talks with Svetislav Tenasijevic.

Reports on Thursday suggested the Phobians were on the verge of naming the Serbian trainer as their new head coach.

The club has been without a substantive coach following the exit of Kim Grant after matchday one.

According to Mr Moore, the club have not held talks with the former Ashgold and Berekum Chelsea head coach, adding that Nii Odoom has the support of the board.

“We’ve got a head coach, we haven’t said anywhere on our communication handles that we have sacked our current head coach,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I don’t know how we can appoint another person,” he noted.

“Unless of course somebody is appointing him (Tenasijevic) for us and we are going to have two head coaches. So I don’t know anything about it.

READ ALSO

“Its either somebody is concocting stories or somebody is being mischievous,” Moore concluded.

The Hearts of Oak Chief also noted that the club’s board is working hard behind the scenes to appoint an assistant to support the works of head coach, Edward Odoom.

“Assistant Coach, we will get one very soon. We want to make sure we get the best assistant coach we can have, so the board is not going to be rushed into just appointing anybody.

“The head coach is aware of the work that is going on behind the scenes to get him the best support that he can get,” he mentioned.