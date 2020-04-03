A 40-year-old woman has taken to social media to celebrate the arrival of her twins after several years of childlessness.

The woman, identified as Mz Adeola, on Twitter shared pictures of herself and her kids and appreciated God for the miracle he has done in her life.

She tweeted: “After 40 years without a child God finally blessed me with twins, God is a miracle worker and he will do wonders in your life too. Can you say congratulations to me?”

Check her post:

