Asante Kotoko star, Fabio Gama Dos Santos has bizarrely claimed he does not know Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak.

The 19-time Ghana Premier League champions are rivals to Asante Kotoko.

And, Gama who joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal prior to the start of the 2020/21 football season has been impressive, winning the hearts of football fans in the country.

Speaking in an interview for the first time, the 28-year-old was quizzed if he has heard of Hearts of Oak and he responded by asking ‘who is that?.

READ ALSO

“No, I don’t know what that is,” the former Brazil U-20 star told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Gama is expected to return to the Asante Kotoko lineup against Medeama SC in the matchday 21 games that will be hosted at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

He has so far scored two goals in the ongoing season.

Asante Kotoko currently sit on top of the league log with 35 points.