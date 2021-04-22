Brazilian international, Fabio Gama has said he would consider playing for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars in the future.

The 28-year-old who joined Asante Kotoko prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season has been phenomenal for the club.

Despite representing Brazil’s U-20 side, Gama is yet to feature for the Brazil national team.

In an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Gama opened up about his intentions when it comes to National team football.

He said talks of representing Ghana at the senior level is something that could be possible in the future.

“Playing for Ghana? Why not? [But] it’s not an easy decision to make,” the 28-year-old said.

“I can’t say no or yes right now because I would have to discuss it with my family.

“It’s a decision that you have to think about very well,” he added.

Fabio Gama is expected to make a return to the Kotoko setup after missing their last game against Great Olympics due to a suspension when the Porcupine Warriors host Medeama in their next Ghana Premier League fixture on Saturday.