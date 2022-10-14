Asempa FM Sports desk can report that the Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has held talks with Annor Walker over the vacant coaching job at the club.

Hearts of Oak have been without a substantive coach following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu last month together with his backroom staff.

David Ocloo has been named as the new assistant for the side as they seek to appoint a new trainer.

However, several coaches have been linked to the club in the past weeks.

Togbe Afede, who is the majority shareholder of the club on Wednesday held talks with the former Great Olympics coach in Accra.

Asempa FM understands that Hearts of Oak are ready to buy Annor Walker who is under contract at FC Samartex 1996. Walker signed a two-year deal with the new debutant before the start of the new football season.

Your Ultimate Sports Station can also report that the playing body has expressed interest in working with the former Berekum Chelsea and Nania FC boss.

The meeting is expected to continue today with the hierarchy of the club bent on hiring the services of the veteran gaffer who led the Black Galaxies to secure qualification to the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Meanwhile, Serbian trainer, Slavko Matic, has been linked to the club as well but Annor Walker stands tall to be named the new trainer for Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak have started the 2022/23 Ghana football season on a poor note and sit 13th with just two points after three games played.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League side will hope to overturn their results against ASR Bamako this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium in the return leg of the CAF Confederations Cup second round of the preliminary games having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in Mali.