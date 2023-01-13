Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has returned to Ghana after two weeks away to his home country Serbia.

The 46-year-old left on 4th January, 2023, after an impressive start to his tenure with the Phobians, where he won five out of the 8 games he supervised.

Assistant coach David Ocloo took charge of Hearts of Oak’s last two games, beating Tamale City 3-2 before being held 1-1 by King Faisal.

Matic, after the time off to see family, is now expected to steer the Phobians in their title charge, having closed the gap on leaders Aduana Stars to 4 points.

Hearts of Oak next host FC Samartex on Sunday, which is expected to be Matic’s first game back in charge.