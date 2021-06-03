General Manager of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, has accused Hearts of Oak of benefitting from ‘dubious’ officiating ahead of the Mantse Derby.

The Phobians sit on top of the league with 49 points after 27 matches played.

The two capital-based clubs will clash in the Mantse derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 28 games.

Hearts of Oak suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first round at the same venue.

But even before a ball is kicked, controversial Olympics chief Mr Commodore has slammed Hearts of Oak for only being top of the league due to favours from officials.

“If not for dubious officiating they wouldn’t be where they are now. Even if Hearts come to do the selection for Olympics we will still beat them,” he told Happy FM.

Mr Commodore, a former Black Stars management committee member, also stressed that his side will easily triumph over their city rivals.

“We don’t need any warmup to face Hearts of Oak,” he said.

“Hearts of Oak s a normal team. We only need fair officiating to play them. We will finish them in the first half.

“Olympics also want to win the league so we expecting to beat Hearts of Oak and win the other remaining matches,” he added.

Great Olympics will be looking to do a first-ever league double over Hearts and also close the points gap from five to two with a win.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions sit 3rd on the league log with 44 points.