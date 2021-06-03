Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has been awarded Swansea City’s top scorer award for the just-ended 2020/2021 English Championship season.

The 31-year-old forward played a crucial role in Swansea’s campaign in their bid to book Premier League football next season.

However, the Swans suffered a heartbreak as they lost 2-0 to Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

🏆 The winner of our 2020-21 Top Goalscorer award is…



👏 @AyewAndre 👏 pic.twitter.com/jcQ56U9VKl — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 3, 2021

Ayew scored 17 goals, more than any other Swansea player, to finish as the club’s top scorer for the second straight season.

The forward’s future at the club is in doubt, after the Playoff final heartbreak, with clubs in France and Italy interested in his services.

Premier League side, Crystal Palace have joined the race for the service of the forward.

Andre Ayew is expected to team up with his Black Stars teammates for the upcoming international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco this month.