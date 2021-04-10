Hearts of Oak have suffered their first defeat under Samuel Boadu in 1-0 defeat to AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians went into the week 19 game against the Miners with two victories against WAFA and Aduana Stars in weeks 17 and 18 respectively.

Hearts of Oak had the opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot with just 16 minutes played but Victor Aidoo, who has been in a fine form, missed the opportunity to put the Rainbow club ahead.

Aidoo, who was looking to extend his goal tally to eight, shot straight into the arms of AshantiGold’s goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah to leave the game open.

Both sides could not find the net moving into the break.

Back from recess, the two clubs pushed for goals but to no avail.

The Miners, however, pushed harder which eventually paid off in the dying embers of the game.

With full time done and four minutes of added time to play, AshantiGold were awarded a penalty kick.

Amos Addai made no mistake in planting the ball behind Benjamin Mensah in the goal of Hearts of Oak in the 92nd minute.

The 1-0 win for AshantiGold sees them go 26 points in 8th after 19 matches while Hearts of Oak remain on 30 points in 4th from 19 matches.