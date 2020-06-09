Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Hearts of Oak, have announced that the club has clocked GH¢13,070 from its Phobia4life programme.

The programme was instituted under the leadership of Managing Director, Frederick Moore in 2019.

A statement from the club’s official website read: “The Phobian4Life supporter mobilisation project launched by the management of Accra Hearts of Oak last year has so far raised GH¢13,070 in support of the club.

Phobia4Life initiative

“This project was launched to help collate the data of our fanbase worldwide.

READ ALSO

“It is open to all Phobians anywhere in the world with a onetime minimum registration fee of GH¢2.00 required.

“Phobians and other well-wishers of the club can register through mobile money as the club seeks to compile a comprehensive database of its followers across the world.

“The club will be providing further updates on the number of registered members as well as monies raised on a regular basis.”