Alhaji Karim Grusah has confirmed that Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC have written to enquire about striker Kwame Peprah.

Peprah, who has earned a call up to the Black Stars following his impressive performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, has attracted interest from fellow Ghana Premier League clubs.

It was reported that Asante Kotoko have also joined the race for the signature of the striker.

However, Alhaji Grusah, who is the bankroller of King Faisal, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show confirmed that Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC have officially written to enquire about the availability of the forward.

He, however, dismissed reports suggesting that Kotoko have written to enquire about the player.

“Kwame Peprah has been our best player,” he said. “He has been magnificent and we are happy to have him.

“We hope to keep him but this is football and anything can happen.

“Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC have written to enquire about Kwame Peprah but we are still talking because nothing concrete has been agreed.

“He can play any club in the Premier League because he is a top player and every club will love to have him.

“I must say that Asante Kotoko have not written to us but at the moment, it is only Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC,” he added.

The budding attacker has scored eight goals in 15 games and has also won ‘Man of the Match’ awards on three occasions.