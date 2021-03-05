Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has reported the club to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Players and Coaches Status Committee for breach of contract.

The 45-year-old submitted his report to the football governing body on Thursday upon receipt of a letter from the club offering to pay GH¢ 80,000 for terminating his contract in December last year.

The letter, dated February 15, but delivered on February 24, 2021, also ordered coach Konadu to return the official car that was given to him within a week.

Asante Kotoko initially said they were going to pay him off via cheque, but appear to have rescinded their decision and will pay the money into his bank account.

The breakdown of the money per the letter said, they are paying for three months, deemed as settlement for the dismissal in lieu of notice, remaining sign-on fee of GHS 30,000 and winning bonuses of matches against Hearts of Oak (2019), and Legon Cities (2020).

For the winning bonus which was GHS 1,000 per match, the club says they will instead pay GHS 500 per match. JoySports understands there is no binding contract for the coach to receive GHS 1,000 match-winning bonus, it is the club’s discretion.

It appears coach Konadu and his team are unhappy and have resorted to the GFA to have the disagreements settled.

READ ALSO

On February 9, 2021, he wrote to the record Ghana league champions to demand $60,000 compensation for the unilateral termination of his contract, which the club says was his “inability to exhibit a high level of performance which would prepare the team to the height it deserves to be.”

This claim, sources say, is alien to the contract signed between the two parties on December 9, 2019.

He also demanded the remainder of his sign-on fee of GHS 30,000 and GHS 2,000 winning bonuses, and ultimately, $36,000 which is the remainder of his contract with the club.

But, Kotoko, through its Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, said per Ghana Labour Law, he is due three months salary, thus, he will be given $9,000 out of the $36,000 demanded.

Now, coach Konadu has resorted to having his demands paid in full by going through the Ghana FA player and coaches’ adjudicatory body.

It is unclear when the case will be heard.