Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, have begun talks to hand Sulley Muntari a long term deal following his impressive early showings in the league, Joy Sports understands.

Muntari was announced as a new Hearts player on February 1, 2022, and prior to his unveiling, the former Black Stars player had been training with the club.

He signed a short-term deal with the Phobians but the club hierarchy believe he’s shown enough to work longer with him.

The midfield maestro made his debut five days later when the Phobians hosted Great Olympics in the Mantse Derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Muntari has gone on to make a further four appearances for the defending league leaders, amassing a total of 289 minutes during that time.

Muntari played 14 minutes against Olympics, 80 against RTU. In the game against Kotoko and Legon Cities, he lasted 51 and 62 minutes respectively before play 82 minutes against WAFA.

In his first five games, the former Inter Milan man has started four, with his only substitute appearance being the debut game against Olympics.

During his time with the Accra-based outfit, the 37-year-old has been involved in two goals, scoring against WAFA and assisting the goal in the 1-1 draw against Legon Cities.

Muntari was also involved as Hearts beat Kotoko to clinch the 2022 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.