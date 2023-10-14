The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of the matchday five clash between Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

Lions were to host the Phobian Club at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

However, according to the Ghana FA, the decision was made over the recent spillage of the Volta dam, which has significantly impacted the host town of Sogakope.

The GFA assured stakeholders that they are closely monitoring the situation and pledged to reveal a rescheduled date for the fixture in due course, underscoring the league’s commitment to safety.

“The matchday 5 betPawa Premier League match between Heart of Lions FC and Accra Hearts Of Oak SC slated for tomorrow Sunday, October 15, 2023, has been postponed indefinitely by the Ghana Football Association,” a statement by the FA read.

“This is due to the spillage of the Volta dam which has affected Sogakope. The GFA will continue to monitor the situation and announce a new date for the match in due course.”

Since their return to the Ghana Premier League, Heart of Lions have played four matches without a win which leaves them at the 13th on the league log with just four points.