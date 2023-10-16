The Ministry of Health has cleared the antiretroviral drugs that were delayed at the Tema port.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the drugs were cleared on Friday, October 13, as promised.

The Ministry indicated that, it had begun distribution to the various hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has assured that it is working in close collaboration with the Ghana Supply Commission to ensure seamless clearance of such drugs and related ones in the future.

This comes a few days after reports that Ghana is experiencing a shortage of anti-retroviral medication, specifically the Abacavir Lamivudine regimen for Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) across the country.

It was alleged the drugs donated had been sitting at the Tema port since July 2023 as a result of the Ministry’s alleged inability to pay the import duties.

The Minority in Parliament therefore urged the government to issue the necessary tax exemption to ensure the immediate clearance of the medication.

