Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has chastised journalists for non-compliance to the social distancing safety protocol put in place to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Hon Agyemang Manu is particularly unhappy with journalists who crowd themselves in attempts to interview government officials.

Those in the media, because you want good stories to fly, when you see personalities you crowd around them and disobey the social distancing rule, he said at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday.

ALSO READ

The minister also used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to obey all preventive and safety guidelines to help slow the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 5,530 (with 52 new cases recorded on Wednesday as well as 674 recoveries and 24 deaths.