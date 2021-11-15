A Tamale Magistrate Court has remanded the headteacher of the St. Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School into prison custody.

Lawyers for the accused, Emmanuel Chinjal, had prayed the court to grant him bail while investigations continue but the court, presided over by his Worship Amadu Issifu, declined their request and remanded him into custody.

Mr Chinjal was charged with manslaughter after some students who took to his farm to harvest rice drowned in the Oti river.

He is to reappear on November 29, 2021.