Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has flaunted his beautiful wife on social media.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Ayariga, who has joined the COVID-19 awareness campaign after his near-death experience, expressed gratitude to God for his recovery.

He also use the opportunity to ask for God’s blessings and protection for his wife and to those who prayed for his recovery.

He wrote: I Am very grateful to God for my recovery and I want to thank all those who prayed for me and my family. And to you my wife May God continue to protect and bless you for me. Thank you.

