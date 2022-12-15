Minority Leader and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, has called for more investment to develop Ghana’s railway sector.

He made the comment on the floor of Parliament when approving the budget of the sector which stood a little over GHS 618 million, the lowest in the appropriations.

He emphasised the enormous benefits such as economic, transport and safety of people the state will derive from getting better railway lines.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, who couldn’t agree more with the Minority Leader, added that the government ought to be given credit for the move.