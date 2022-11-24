Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, paid a visit to the camp of Black Stars ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal.

Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance at the tournament, will face off the European side with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the side.

With the team preparing for the much anticipated game, Muntari, who played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups has visited the camp of the team.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan ace motivated the playing body ahead of the clash. The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Check out some photos and videos after meeting the squad: