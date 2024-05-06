The Palestinian militant group Hamas says it has accepted a truce deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar.

The announcement came after Israel ordered civilians to evacuate from parts of Rafah.

Hamas announced Monday that its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Egypt’s intelligence minister and Qatar’s prime minister in a phone call.

The two countries have been key mediators in cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Negotiations took place in Cairo over the weekend, but ended on Sunday with participants saying no breakthrough had been reached.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

It was also not immediately clear what the proposal entails.