Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Edwin Gyasi, has tipped the Netherlands to win the ongoing Euro 2020.

The Dutch have already booked a place in the Round of 16 following their win over Austria.

Memphis Depay’s early penalty set the Netherlands on the way to a 2-0 win over Austria in Amsterdam on Thursday, their second straight victory at Euro 2020 securing qualification for the last 16 already as winners of Group C.

The 28-year-old is confident the Dutch can make their way out to the grand finale.

“You look at the players and can conclude that they can win the trophy but this is a tournament and it is game after game and it is open,” the Samsunspor winger told Accra based Angel TV.

“The likes of France can also win the tournament,” he added.

The Dutch sit on top of Group C with six points with a game to play.

Frank De Boer’s side will play North Macedonia on Monday in the final group match at the Amsterdam Arena.