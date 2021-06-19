The first half of 2021 has recorded four bullion van attacks.
JoyNews‘ checks reveal that in three of the incidents, the robbers bolted with the cash on board the vehicles.
In two of the cases, the police officers escorting the van lost their lives.
Analysis
January
- On January 18, some highway robbers numbering about 10, attacked a bullion van travelling on a section of the Adansi Fomena road in the Ashanti Region and an amount of GHC500,000 was stolen.
- Sources indicate that the van, with registration number GT 543-19, was attacked around 10:30 AM on the Adansi Fomena Road.
- The driver of the vehicle survived while the police officer escorting the van was killed, His AK47 assault rifle was stolen.
March
- In broad day light on March 1, a bullion van belonging to a popular bank was robbed on the Spintex Road at Baatsona near the Danpong Hospital by some armed men numbering about four according to eyewitnesses.
- Sources say that the incident happened around 3:30 PM.
- Around the said time, a Black Toyota Camry overtook the van and blocked its way. An occupant of the Camry immediately came down and gave a warning shot into the air.
- The driver of the bullion van and one official from the bank escaped while the escorting police officer was assaulted by the robbers.
- The robbers broke into the van and escaped with the money.
June
- The month of June though hasn’t ended, has recorded two bullion van attacks in a span of three days.
- The first incident happened on June 14. A bullion van was attacked at Adedenkpo near James Town in Accra.
- A young police officer escorting the van and a woman were killed. The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and the robbers bolted with the money.
- The second attack happened on June 17. Passengers in a bullion Van with registration number GN 6956- 17 were attacked on the Winneba-Accra highway.
- The unknown assailants shot at the van at the Okyereko and Dominase portion of the Winneba-Accra stretch.
- Aside the driver, the van was occupied by two policemen with an amount of ¢550,000 on board.
- Fortunately for them, they escaped the gunshots and were rescued by the Winneba Divisional Police who escorted them back to Accra.