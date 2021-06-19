The first half of 2021 has recorded four bullion van attacks.

JoyNews‘ checks reveal that in three of the incidents, the robbers bolted with the cash on board the vehicles.

In two of the cases, the police officers escorting the van lost their lives.

Analysis

January

On January 18, some highway robbers numbering about 10, attacked a bullion van travelling on a section of the Adansi Fomena road in the Ashanti Region and an amount of GHC500,000 was stolen.

Sources indicate that the van, with registration number GT 543-19, was attacked around 10:30 AM on the Adansi Fomena Road.

The driver of the vehicle survived while the police officer escorting the van was killed, His AK47 assault rifle was stolen.

March

In broad day light on March 1, a bullion van belonging to a popular bank was robbed on the Spintex Road at Baatsona near the Danpong Hospital by some armed men numbering about four according to eyewitnesses.

Sources say that the incident happened around 3:30 PM.

Around the said time, a Black Toyota Camry overtook the van and blocked its way. An occupant of the Camry immediately came down and gave a warning shot into the air.

The driver of the bullion van and one official from the bank escaped while the escorting police officer was assaulted by the robbers.

The robbers broke into the van and escaped with the money.

June