Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, I greet you. Your Excellency Alhaji Dr Bawumia, I greet you too.

As you may be aware, some of us have deliberately been quiet about what has been happening following UTAG’s decision to temporarily suspend its strike and return to the negotiations table. We believe the stakeholders needed some peace of mind to talk.

I however wish to respectfully remind you that the one month negotiation period expires in five days time. Unfortunately, as of now, nothing concrete has been achieved. As you may be aware, some of us had to practically beg our members to agree to suspend the strike action for negotiations because, we knew that you were both worried about the impasse and were very much resolved to bring a finality to the matter.

Unfortunately, I repeat, nothing concrete has been achieved. I am told, much of the issues have to do with your Finance Minister, who is still not attending meetings himself, but delegating, probably, because he sees UTAG matters as trivial. He may continue to treat us like rags, but when there is mobilization of the anger of University Teachers in a manner that creates a praetorian situation, the bucks would stop with you in dealing with the mess.

I respectfully urge you to intervene in this matter yourselves. For, no one can contain the anger of University Teachers should they be allowed to strike again, after the expiration of the one month negotiation period. A simple survey on the various campuses would give a sense of how bitter and angry they are, for the disrespectful manner in which they have been treated over the years.

Thank you very much, Your Excellencies.

Yaw Gyampo,

A31, Prabiw

PAV Ansah Street

Saltpond

&

Suro Nipa House

Kubease

Larteh-Akuapim