Every artiste has a best and worst moment of their career and Ghanaian songstress Gyakie is no exception.

The song bird, in a recent interview, narrated when she was faced with the most humiliating experience at a time her career was just beginning to take off.

It was during a Republic Hall week at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) when she was billed to perform.

She mounted the stage to perform her very first song, Love is Pretty, but the feedback from her colleagues was not encouraging.

Gyakie recounted how her course mates just stood still while gazing at her as though she was nearly invisible on the stage.

While trying to save the situation, she said the microphone and sound system also gave up on her, which made her panic.

As though that was not enough embarrassment, her colleagues began chanting and hooting ‘away, away, away’ hysterically.

Gyakie said she was left with no option than to run backstage where she broke down in tears.

However, with the encouragement from a few loved ones, she got over the matter and pursued her music career.

That has paid off since currently Gyakie hosts crowd home and abroad and her fans can sing her songs word-for-word.