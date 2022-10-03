The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has shut down its two main treatment plants in the Eastern Region following the weekend’s flooding.

The two major water processing plants are located at Akyem Oda and Koforidua Densu and were flooded over the weekend making it impossible for officials of the Ghana Water Company to access the place.

Public Relations Officer for the GWCL in the Eastern Region, Kwadwo Daase told JoyNews’ Maxwell Kudekor that the shutdown is to prevent further consequences on the treatment plants due to the flood.

“Because of the heavy rains and the resultant flooding situation in our plant at Akyem Oda and the Densu old plant, because of that we have shut down these two plants to even safeguard serious consequences,” he said.

Flooding situation at one of the treatment plants in the Region.

According to the GWCL, the situation will lead to water shortages in these areas and their surrounding environment.

But the Company says it is assessing the situation to further take action and resolve the challenge.

“When you go to Akyem Oda, that plant serves Akyem Oda and its environs and then to Kade so it means we are not producing and will result in water shortages in these areas.

“This Koforidua plant has also suffered a similar fate and now we are waiting for the flood water levels to recede for us to go in there and do the technical appraisal and auditing of the situation to access the impact of the water,” he added.

Meanwhile, the three days continuous downpour during the weekend displaced several residents and property.

Some other areas which submerged were the regional office of the Electricity Company, Akwadum Zongo, Abrewa Nkwanta, Effiduase, and Asokore, among others.