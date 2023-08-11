The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Ashanti Region has dragged 22 customers to court for failing to pay their water bills.

The customers owe a total of GH¢198,762.07 and have not settled their bills despite disconnections and follow-ups by GWCL officials.

The water company says it took legal action after exhausting all other means of recovering the money.

Some of the defaulters appeared in court, but the judge at the Asokwa District Court insisted that the landlords must appear in person.

Ashanti South Regional Manager of GWCL, Ing. Edward Kwabena Agyekum, appealed to customers to always pay for the water they use.

“I want to urge our customers to make every effort to pay for the water they consume. The inability of customers to pay their bills is a matter of attitude, and that is why I am calling on all Ghanaians to pay for the water they use. When bills are paid on time, it helps us to continue to provide water to homes.”

The case has been adjourned until August 28, 2023.

