The Northern Regional Police Command is on the heels of gunmen who stormed a peace and mediation committee (PMC) meeting at Sanguli-Labaldo in the Saboba District in the Northern Region last Thursday, killing one person and injuring another.

The suspected gunmen who were also armed with bows and arrows have been identified as Dana Nyogma, Nakoja Naja, Kpawul Simon, James Kojo Bafi, Nteche John Nampari Nakoja, Kanambi Npuan and Kanambi Njobi and Unadine Ntedo.



Francis N-Yaful, who was shot during the attack, died on admission at the Assemblies of God Hospital at Saboba, while Bisan N-yabicha, who sustained gunshot wounds, is still on admission.



Police

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent (Supt) Mr Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the story to the Daily Graphic, said the Parish Priest of the Saboba Catholic Church, Rev. Fr Francis Nicholas Aazine, reported the incident to the police at about 11 a.m. last Thursday that the suspects had invaded their meeting with some community members at Sanguli-Labaldo E.P. Church the same day.

He said while at the meeting, the members of the PMC were attacked by the suspected gunmen and in the process Francis sustained gunshot wounds.

Supt Ananga said Francis passed away while on admission and his body had been deposited at the Yendi Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Key suspect

He said Dana Nyogma had been identified as the one who allegedly shot the deceased during the attack.

Supt Ananga said a police patrol team had been deployed to the community to ensure that there was law and order, while efforts were also underway to arrest the perpetrators.



Peace and mediation committee

The Northern Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Reverened Father Thaddeus Kuusah, told the Daily Graphic that the meeting was not under the auspices of the NPC or sanctioned by the Council as had been reported in some sections of the media.

He said PMCs were local peace committees that had been set up by District Security Councils in hotspot areas for the purpose of promoting peace.

According to him, it was one of such meetings by the PMC at Sanguli-Labaldo that the unfortunate incident happened.

“These committees were set up to support the district to maintain peace,” he added.