The Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended campaign activities in the Region for the next three days following the murder of its Mfantseman parliamentary candidate, Ekow Kwansa Hayford.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr Richard Takyi-Mensah, the Regional Secretary of the NPP, and copied to Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Also, the leadership has directed that Party flags at the regional and constituency offices in the Region to fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

The Party expressed its condolences to the family of the late MP and his closest associates and called on the NPP fraternity to remain calm.

“It is our hope that the police will conduct a very swift and professional investigation into this callous murder so that the perpetrators of this horrible crime will be made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statements said.

Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, a 49-year old NPP MP for Mfantseman, was killed by alleged armed robbers in the early hours of Friday when he was returning from a campaign trip in the Abeadze Dominase Area in his Constituency.