The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman has commended Afua Asantewaa for her bold attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the Longest Singing Marathon (Sing-A-Thon).

Mr Agyeman who endorsed the attempt said it would promote the country and must be supported by all.

He disclosed that, GTA will be providing logistics support for a successful event.

“I think it is a bold attempt by her to try and break the current record of 105 hours and as a tourism authority, we have thrown our weight behind her because what she is doing is noble and inspiring. It will inspire a lot of young Ghanaians to go beyond their limit,” Mr. Agyeman said during a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.

“It will also put Ghana on the map, a very big way. People would hear about Ghana and explore traveling opportunities to the country,” he stressed.

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, a highly ambitious Ghanaian lady would attempt to break the GWR for Sing-A-Thon from December 23-28 at the Akwaaba Village near the Kotoka International Airport.

She is expected to sing for 117 hours within the five days in order to break the record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare for 105 hours in 2012.

Afua Asantewaa must be able to sing over 3000 sings with each song not more than two minutes. She would also sing strictly Ghanaian songs as part of efforts to promote Ghanaian music from gospel, highlife, hiplife to Afrobeats and more.

According to Mr Agyeman, the move provides a huge opportunity for the GTA and Ghanaians to patronize and support their own.

The GTA he said, had set the Akwaaba Village for people to come in and have drinks, buy clothes, food and everything Ghanaian and use same as a period to promote the country.

For GTA, he said, they associate with anything creative that would promote the country and the initiative of using talent to promote Ghanaian music was worth supporting.

“Through the power of social media, we are going to leverage on this to promote Ghana and ensure that globally, everyone will hear of Ghana after the attempt,” he promised.

Afua Asantewaa on her part said, “I am ready for the challenge and call on all Ghanaians to come on board to support. This is just not for me but the country as a whole,” she stated.

She thanked Ghanaians for their massive support to far and urged all to pray for her while she takes the journey from the dawn of December 23.