The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) are urging drivers to comply with the 15.3 percent transport fares reduction.

They warned that failure to comply will attract sanctions from the leadership.

Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Imoro and President of GRTCC, Ohene Yeboah made the call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

This follows the reluctance of some drivers to reduce transport fares. They claimed they had not received the new pricing list from their leadership as of Monday morning, hence their inability to implement the new fares.

However, the few drivers who have made some reductions according to some passengers did not use the 15.3 per cent announced.

Reacting to this, GRTCC President blamed some union leadership of backing such drivers to charge old fares.

He could not fathom why they quickly increase fares and are now dragging their feet when it comes to reduction.

Mr Yeboah said they will crack the whip on such drivers and union leaders who are bent on thwarting their efforts.

For his party, the GPRTU PRO said the drivers are just being recalcitrant and dishonest.

He said they have given the pricing list to all GPRTU terminals across the country, hence members have no excuse to charge old fares.

He appealed to drivers, especially those who don’t belong to any union to comply with the directive in their own interest.