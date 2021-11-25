The Duke of Cambridge Prince William
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William

Prince William has said population growth in Africa is having negative effects on wildlife on the continent, the UK’s Times newspaper reports.

“The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over,” William said in a speech at a conservation awards ceremony on Monday.

Africa’s population is estimated to double to 2.5 billion by 2050.




