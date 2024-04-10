Pressure group, Ghana Elections Project is set to hold a 5-day demonstration against the ongoing power outages known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

The protest slated for April 26, 2024, is to put pressure on the Akufo-Addo led government to prompt the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a ‘dumsor’ timetable.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, a member of the group, Lawrence Lamptey said it is an apolitical protest aimed at rallying Ghanaians toward a common cause.

He indicated that, government has been very insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

The political activist claimed many have lost their livelihoods because ECG has failed to release a dumsor timetable for the citizens to plan their lives.

Mr. Lamptey is therefore convinced the protest will send a signal to government that Ghanaians are not happy with the current development.

He said they will hit the streets and markets in Accra to expressed their displeasure to government and demand it fix dumsor in the shortest possible time.

Mr. Lamptey said they will submit petitions to all relevant authorities including the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to get the power issues addressed for all Ghanaians.