A group in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikwei North Constituency has donated GH¢5,000 to the incumbent MP, following her decision to contest the seat again.

Theresa Lardi Awuni has formally declared her intention to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The MP in a statement said she believes having served her constituents well, looking for another opportunity to continue to solve their problems is in the right direction.

“I strongly believe my track record in the constituency puts the NDC in the best position to win in 2024, with the theme of my campaign being ‘Forward Together’.

“It is a message of focus, unity and single-mindedness with respect to capturing the presidency and parliament decisively in 2024,” she said.

It continued: “If re-elected, I will continue to prioritise the needs of our party and work diligently to advance our platform and policies.

“I believe that my experience as an incumbent Member of Parliament has given me a unique perspective on the challenges facing our party and the country, and I am confident that I can continue to be an effective advocate for our platform and our party.”

Following her declaration, the supporter’s group, which identified itself as ‘Friends of Theresa Awuni’, handed over the cash to the MP to support her campaign activities.

According to them, they are impressed with her performance, and therefore their decision to rally behind her.

Reacting to the gesture, the MP expressed her gratitude and reiterated her resolve to make the constituency a better place; while helping the NDC to also make inroads in the 2024 presidential election.

In the last election in 2020, Theresah Awuni beat the New Patriotic Party’s Fuseini Issah, to snatch the seat for the NDC for the first time.

This drew a lot of attention to the constituency, making it a talking point amidst widespread commendations for her resilience and historic victory.

Awuni’s triumph also earned her plaudits from gender activists who praised her exemplary determination and unwavering fighting spirit.

Below is the full statement: